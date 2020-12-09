Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas is going to be different this year no doubt about it. But your gift giving doesn’t have to change. Give the gift of love around the table with a specialized gift set from Spice Station Silver Lake.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Peter Bahlawanian - the co-founder of this specialized shop and speak with him about the humble beginnings and the inspiration for the shop that has now expanded to 4 locations across California and Canada. Peter would eventually pivot from the physical locations to an online-only business model and delivering to his wholesale clients, but the same feeling of walking in and smelling the spices is ever present on the online store. In fact some of his wholesale customers also include celebrity chefs from around the country, not to name names, but many have competed on the show “Top Chef”.

In his words, the inspiration for a spice specialty shop came from his Grandma and the aroma of her cooking flavors from around the world. As a child, Peter says that both of his Grandmothers lived with him, so the smells of cooking always permeated his childhood home.

From the humble beginnings of Grandma’s homemade cooking came the SilverLake Spice Station.

Pasta is often the go-to meal for Peter and he cites the Italian Supper as his go-to flavor profile for many meals “because it just feels like home” he says. He also claims to carry around the African spice, Berbere, as his “dark horse”, used to spice up any bland or distasteful meal he runs across.

For your perfect gift though, you can, of course go with one of the founder’s favorites or you can choose from one of the gift sets specially selected and designed with the customer in mind.

In fact, Peter stated in his interview that, “There's something real special about having a conversation about what someone wants to cook that evening and I help them achieve that goal. I've never felt like Spice Station was a business but more of a service to facilitate a better lifestyle in every kitchen of any home.”

To create this feeling, you can choose from a selection of gift sets - starting with the House Blend Gift Set which includes the top 9 blends of the year.

Continue your tour around the world with the following 3 sets created especially for the 2020 Holiday Season:

Meditteranean Set creates a twist of the regular mediterranan profile and includes flavors from around the world to create that mediterranan feel.

The Burger Spice set which also uses blend, from Korea to Montreal and even Texas to create a burger for every type of burgermeister.

The last of the featured sets for this season is the Ottolenghi Spice Set which is inspired by the newest cookbook from the famous chef himself.

There are more sets and with the wide variety of flavors and blends you will find a unique gift for every person on your list.

Attachments

Peter Spice Station info@spicestationsilverlake.com