Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       9 December 2020 at 19:30 EET


On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 9 December 2020  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 7,000 shares
Average price/share 20.5283 EUR
Total Cost 143,698.10 EUR

Company now holds a total of 30,000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9 December 2020.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg                  Antti Väliaho


Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Attachment