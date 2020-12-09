New York City, NY , Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziglar is considered to be the “Michael Jordan” of motivational speaking. Hilary Hinton Ziglar A.K.A. Zig Ziglar was born in Alabama, Mississippi as the tenth child of a total of twelve children on November 6th, 1926. He had an uncanny ability to infuse humor, sincerity, and faith into all of his presentations. He has shared the stage with U.S. Presidents, world leaders, as well as numerous celebrities. After suffering numerous tragedies (losing his dad and older sister during his early childhood) Ziglar overcame and remained positive.

Zig Ziglar met his wife Jean when they were teenagers back in 1944 two years later they married and had four wonderful children: Suzan, Tom, Cindy, and Julie. Zig Ziglar was a devout Christian and sought to infuse his faith into all that he did. On November 28, 2012, Zig Ziglar transitioned from this world to eternity.

Businessman and author Gibson Sylvestre met Ziglar when Zig was 83 and they struck up a friendship. “Meeting Zig Ziglar changed my life. Rarely does one meet someone so profoundly down to earth and so profoundly otherworldly at the same time” says Sylvestre. “When you got around Zig he immediately made you want to be a better human being” says Sylvestre.

Sylvestre had the joy of interviewing Zig Ziglar, considered to be the world’s greatest motivational speaker. Ziglar is credited with popularizing the motivational speaking industry. Gibson's interview with Zig Ziglar is considered one of Ziglar's last interviews he ever gave. The show is called: Leaders, Followers, & Everything In-Between with Gibson Sylvestre and can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio Podcasts, Pandora, etc.

About Gibson Sylvestre, MBA

Mr. Gibson Sylvestre, MBA has been coaching people to be the

best version of themselves for over two decades. He has traveled to over 50 nations around the world bringing his positive message of transformation and change. He is the Chairman & CEO of Infinite Possibilities International a top ranked business management consulting firm. He has earned a master’s degree in Business Administration & Corporate finance.



Mr. Sylvestre has challenged and distinguished himself by taking online courses at Harvard University and MIT. He has coached professional athletes in the NBA and NFL as well as other professional sports to be peak performers. He has shared the stage with U.S. Presidential candidates, Harvard graduates, as well as top CEOs and executives. He has coached top executives as well as helped individuals overcome addiction. Gibson’s work has been featured in ABC, NBC, USA TODAY and YAHOO! FINANCE. Find More Information by Going To:

http://www.gibsonsylvestre.com/PODCAST



About Qamar Zaman Digital PR & Media Communications

Qamar Zaman is a digital growth specialist and Chief Growth Officer for KISSPR. Mr. Gibson Sylvestre has partnered with Qamar Zaman to promote Gibson Sylvestre Interviews Zig Ziglar, The World’s Greatest Salesman.



Qamar Zaman is the official publicist for Gibson Sylvestre and Infinite Possibilities International. Direct any media inquiry at az@kisspr.com





Brand Story powered by KISS PR Story PressWire https://story.kisspr.com





This news has been published for the above source. Gibson Sylvestre [ID=15612]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachments