MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce that the Company has been included as a top performer on CDP’s 2020 Climate Change Report. Gildan received an A- for the second consecutive year placing the Company in CDP’s leadership band, and well above the apparel design sector average of C.



Companies scoring within the leadership category are recognized for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks, and demonstration of market-leading practices. More specifically, Gildan this year scored particularly high in areas related to governance, scope 1 & 2 emissions, value chain management, as well as business strategy and financial planning. In 2019, Gildan was able to decrease its GHG emissions intensity by 13% when compared to its 2015 baseline, effectively achieving and surpassing one of its key 2020 environmental goals early. Read more specifics on Gildan’s initiatives in its 2019 ESG report.

“As we complete our 2020 goals, we are incredibly proud to see that our commitment towards sustainability continues to be recognized by leading organizations like CDP for our progress towards corporate transparency and action against climate change,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. “This inclusion demonstrates that Gildan is amongst the top 8% of companies worldwide, reporting on climate change, making significant progress towards a more sustainable future. We are well positioned to continue to do so in the long-run as we remain committed to our three Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars of caring for our people, conserving the environment, and creating stronger communities.”

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action. Each year, CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership. Through their independent scoring methodology, they measure corporate progress and incentivize action on climate change, forests, and water security. This year, CDP assessed over 9,600 companies around the world.



About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

