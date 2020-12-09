Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Business of the English Premier League" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the most disrupted season in the Premier League era, this report analyses the commercial landscape of the English Premier League in what is undeniably set to be its most challenging yet
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Overview
2. Premier League Overview
3. Media Landscape
4. Premier League Sponsorship
5. Kit Suppliers
6. Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship
7. Sleeve Sponsorship
8. Club Sponsorship Analysis
9. The Clubs
10. Impact of COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l17bm
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
