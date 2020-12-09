Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Business of the English Premier League" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following the most disrupted season in the Premier League era, this report analyses the commercial landscape of the English Premier League in what is undeniably set to be its most challenging yet





Detailed analysis of the business of the English Premier League, focusing on sponsorship and the media landscape.

COVID-19 is threatening the value of the Premier League's media rights ahead of the next three-year cycle due to begin in 2022

Premier League front-of-shirt values decrease for the first time in the league's history, although kit supply values have risen.

Scope

This report analyses the commercial landscape of the English Premier League

It analyses the impact of COVID-19 on the Premier League's media landscape ahead of the selling process for its next three-year cycle of TV rights

It includes detailed analysis of 453 sponsorship deals within the Premier League, including kit suppliers and front-of-shirt sponsors

The report also profiles all 20 Premier League clubs for the 2020/21 season



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

2. Premier League Overview

3. Media Landscape

4. Premier League Sponsorship

5. Kit Suppliers

6. Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship

7. Sleeve Sponsorship

8. Club Sponsorship Analysis

9. The Clubs

10. Impact of COVID-19



Companies Mentioned



The Premier League

Sky Sports

BT Sport

Amazon

EA Sports

Coca Cola

Budweiser

Nike

adidas

PUMA

Chevrolet

Emirates

Etihad

Three

AIA

Standard Chartered

Cazoo

Expedia

Hyundai

Heineken

Cadbury

Monster Energy

Sure

Vitality

eToro

Bet365

Betway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l17bm

