La Morena gives back to those in need by donating food to people in the community.

Bentonville, Arkansas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Morena, the company famous for providing the best products with authentic Mexican flavor, announced today that it is giving food to people who have had a difficult year. On behalf of La Morena's 1,800 employees and their families, the company is giving back to those in need by donating food to people in the community. The management and staff of La Morena acknowledge the hardships that many families face during the holiday season, especially right now in 2020. La Morena donations are a way to thank customers for their loyalty by donating in their honor. Sometimes even the smallest gesture can make all the difference in peoples’ lives. The La Morena family cares, and wants to set an example by encouraging everyone to help their neighbors.

“We sincerely hope that lovers of La Morena products will spread kindness to others throughout the holiday season,” said spokesperson Amy Wilson. “We are a proud supporter of the organization, Unity of Communities, which this year has sponsored ongoing events in the Los Angeles area. Food distribution is a necessary part of our being an example to others. La Morena supplies canned food, specialties and coupons to the neediest families. We will continue food donations throughout the month of December.”

In addition, La Morena has created the new La Morena Holiday Sweepstakes and a new campaign, “We Can With La Morena.” Wilson added, “We realize just how much cooking you have done this year, often without the usual full dinner table of family and friends to enjoy your delicious meals. We're sharing love with our loyal customers with weekly prizes from now until Christmas by giving away over $20,000 in cash and prizes. Please enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 gift cards and fun prizes to put smiles on your faces.”

Some of the prizes available in addition to $500 gift cards include Spiritú GiftBoxes, which feature unique items handcrafted by Latina artisans. This special box features products which support over 50 Latina entrepreneurs and their businesses. Customers also can win thermal food carriers designed to keep dinners hot, wellness kits including face masks and digital thermometers and family picnic baskets full of delicious La Morena products and ingredients.

La Morena wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Remember to enter the special La Morena sweepstakes with friends and family using the hashtags #WeCanWithLaMorena and #VivaLaMorena.

For more information go to www.VivaLaMorena.com

