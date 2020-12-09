LONDON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Education—the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms—and SOMOS Educação—Brazil’s largest education company, and one of the largest educational groups in the world—today announced an innovative new partnership. In this new collaboration, Discovery Education and SOMOS Educação will deliver award-winning digital resources supporting STEM education to students across Brazil through Plurall, SOMOS’ digital teaching platform, which has become the largest digital classroom platform for private elementary and high schools in Brazil, with more than 1.3 million students.

Preparing Brazilian students with the knowledge and skills to lead the world in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is critical to the nation’s continued growth. Therefore, Discovery Education and SOMOS Educação are partnering to bring Discovery Education’s STEM Connect to over 1 million students nationwide.

An interdisciplinary K-8 resource, STEM Connect blends dynamic digital content with ready-to-use lessons and hands-on activities to enhance core curriculum and cultivate valuable design thinking skills that prepare students for the future. Built on the 4Cs framework and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, STEM Connect purposefully integrates across disciplines and provides all the necessary resources to introduce real-world challenges and design thinking skills to students. Finally, through modular lesson plans, STEM Connect gives teachers more flexibility for online or in-person instruction while students grow from local problem solvers to imaginative, global solution seekers.

Students will access STEM Connect through SOMOS’ Plurall learning platform. More than an online study and teaching platform for students, guardians, teachers, and coordinators, Plurall has been playing a pivotal role in Digital School, the name given to the transition of student groups from the analogical to the virtual environment. Accessible, practical, and organized, the innovative solution accompanies students 24 hours a day, and can be accessed by cell phone, tablet, or desktop. The tool carries out live classes and interaction activities, also, provides lists of exercises so that students can practice what they have learned in the classroom and videos to support the performance of tasks. In addition, the platform has tutors ready to answer questions that may arise during the activities and in relation to the content of the teaching material.

Schools and guardians have access to performance reports that show the results of each student. The reports use algorithms that offer a clear view of the qualities of your school and the points that must be worked on for a better pedagogical result - individually, by specific classes or even by segments. In this way, it is possible to highlight the main difficulties of each student so that teachers create their own activities, personalizing teaching strategies.

Robin Headlee, Managing Director of Discovery Education International, said: “In order to support the country’s continued growth and development, Brazil's students need to acquire foundational STEM knowledge and develop the "4 C" skills—Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Creativity—prized in the global economy. Discovery Education’s digital services support both of these important objectives, and we are delighted to partner with SOMOS to bring these important resources to students across Brazil.”

Camila Cardoso, Complementary Solutions Director of SOMOS Educação, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Discovery Education International. By offering STEM Connect, we will help our students to exercise and expand their multidisciplinary knowledge to solve real problems. We believe that by stimulating critical thinking, we also collaborate for the development of more capable, responsible, and empathetic citizens in the face of the 21st century challenges.”

For more information about Discovery Education's digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducationglobal.com

About Discovery Education:

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning, creating immersive STEM experiences, and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education currently serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to empower teachers with customized solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducationglobal.com.

About SOMOS Educação

SOMOS Educação, a subsidiary of the holding company Cogna Educação, a Brazilian company that is one of the world’s leading educational organizations and serves the B2B market in K-12 education. The company is a one-stop partner that offers schools across the country a fully integrated platform of solutions for educational content and technology services that use science at the service of education, as well as digital services that support the school administration process to drive innovation and support the digital transformation of educational institutions. Visit www.somoseducacao.com.br to learn more.



