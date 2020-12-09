Reappointment of Wendel’s Executive Board

Today, Wendel’s Supervisory Board decided to reappoint the members of the Executive Board next April 7, 2021, when their current term expires. André François-Poncet is to be reappointed as Group CEO ie Chairman of the Executive Board, and David Darmon, as Deputy Group CEO ie Member of the Executive Board, for a period of four years, up to April 6, 2025.

Nicolas ver Hulst, Chairman of Wendel’s Supervisory Board, said: “The Supervisory Board has unanimously commended Wendel’s Executive Board for the remarkable work they have done.

The Executive Board has allowed Wendel to withstand the Covid-19 crisis and to keep a sound financial condition; the Group is now in a favorable position in entering this new phase, with an ambitious strategy”.

André François-Poncet, Wendel’s Group CEO, said: “Over the last three years, we have considerably simplified, refocused and strengthened our organization and our investment processes, and we have deployed an ambitious and consistent ESG strategy in line with our purpose: Engaging with entrepreneurial teams to build sustainable leading companies. We are honored by the trust the Supervisory Board has put in us. A new phase in our value-creation strategy is about to begin. David Darmon and I, as well as the whole Wendel team, seek to further improve the growth profile of our portfolio. We are starting on a sound basis. We now plan to step up the rate at which we deploy our resources onto new assets, as we gain more exposure to long-term growth, with a strong commitment to our ESG strategy”.

Agenda

03.18.2021

2020 Full-Year Results and NAV – Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2020 (pre-market release).

04.28.2021

Q1 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2021 (pre-market release)

06.03.2021

Shareholders’ Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and first-half financials (pre-market release).

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day – The meeting will take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Attachment