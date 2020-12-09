Featuring advanced watersports features and a high level of luxury, comfort, style and performance, the new R6 Surf combines Cobalt quality with an exciting new wakesurfing capability.



NEODESHA, Kan., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raising the standards of watersports convenience and excitement, Cobalt Boats has introduced the all-new R6 Surf sterndrive, delivering the experience of a world-class wave along with the quality, styling, amenities and performance that have made Cobalt the standard in day boats. Incorporating a revolutionary hull design and Cobalt’s new hydraulic Surf Gate™ technology, the 25’ 9” R6 Surf is an innovative way for Cobalt owners to enjoy their favorite water activities, from wake surfing and wakeboarding to watching the waves, in unequaled comfort.

Featuring an all-new hull design with an advanced, integrated surf technology system, the sleek R6 Surf is built for excitement, riding higher in the water with a smaller wetted area, while maintaining exceptional stability and ride comfort. Designed specifically to accommodate the new Cobalt Surf Gate System, the R6 Surf is equipped with six hard tanks that provide up to 2,300 lbs. of ballast, generating clean, manageable waves on either the left or right side of the stern, with consistent, predictable excellence and the safety that comes from Cobalt’s standard forward-facing propellers. Owners need only to press three buttons on the soft-touch, backlit ‘Set ’n’ Surf’ control panel to enjoy their favorite watersports activities, from wake surfing to wakeboarding.

Also a superb family boat, the R6 Surf accommodates up to 14 passengers with plenty of room for people and gear. At the helm, a comfortable captain’s chair with optional electric adjustment faces a Garmin glass cockpit with either dual 7-in. or 10-in. Garmin touchscreen displays complemented by such useful options as hidden backlit LED switches, a rear-view camera and XM weather. The long list of standard equipment includes a 6-speaker Bluetooth-compatible AM/FM/stereo sound system with an iPod/USB/MP3 port; user-programmable LED interior lighting; a full beam-wide swim platform with Cobalt’s patented Swim Step; durable double-needle stitched upholstery throughout; a large porcelain head; dedicated in-floor bow and cockpit storage areas; and 21 strategically placed cupholders. Among the many options are audio upgrades with up to 14 speakers, customizable hull graphic areas, multiple interior flooring choices and color options, ‘Fresco Chil’ upholstery to reduce temperatures by as much as 20° on dark surfaces, a dash-mounted mobile phone cradle with wireless charging, a high-dock entry step, a Prisma electric folding arch with RGB accent lighting, convenient board rack options, and both fore and aft adjustable shade sails. There’s even a new electric version of Cobalt’s innovative flip-up swim step.

“An ideal combination of Cobalt quality, small-yacht luxury and watersports features, the R6 Surf is a do-it-all boating solution in one convenient package,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s President. “With its sleek lines and wave-making prowess, the R6 Surf heralds the start of a new era in watersports excitement for Cobalt,” he noted.

Now entering production, the Cobalt R6 Surf is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Contact: Kelle Pierce 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com