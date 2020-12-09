Jackson, WY, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays have finally arrived, albeit during a challenging and difficult year. That’s why it’s more important than ever before to gift the people in your life with a present they are going to remember. Instead of buying some toy or commercial card from the store, why not consider the power and magic of a book?

From the trials and tribulations this year, some of the best books of the last decade have been published. Therefore, it’s time to dive into our curated list of the top 20 books of 2020. Let’s check them out:



Panic! Germs & The Truth Inside American Mouths by Dr. Gladys Mcgarey, Dr. Nicholas Meyer

This year has made people more health conscious than ever before – and with good reason. If you’re ready to learn about the oral microbiome in our bodies and how it can impact digestive systems, heart failure, and more, then Panic! Germs & The Truth Inside American Mouths will provide you with critical education.

The Pyramid of Trust, How To Create Certainty in an Uncertain World by Aimee Tariq & Tyler Wagner

Trust – it’s at the center of everything we do. Yet, how can even the most untrustworthy of people gain that kind of trust in the eyes of their consumers? Pyramid of Trust explores the ‘hierarchy of trust’ and how anyone can become a source of trust in less than 12-months.

Renowned heart transplant surgeon, Dr. Brian Lima, takes readers on a journey through the American Dream, detailing his life challenges and accomplishments. As he likes to say, “whatever you do, in whatever field, be sure to do it with all your heart.” Learn about mindset strategies, head life anecdotes, and develop techniques you can use for your own success.

Snowman’s Song: A Christmas Story by Marilee Joy Mayfield

The children’s book of the year, Snowman’s Song, features a little snowman who teaches the simple act of gratitude during the Christmas season. Read along with your kids while you uncover the true meaning of Christmas: providing selfness and kindness to those we love.

The Purpose Factor: Extreme Clarity For Why You’re Here And What To Do About It by Brian Bosché and Gabrielle Bosché

If you’re someone who constantly asks yourself “why am I here…” then it’s time to learn exactly what your purpose was always meant to be in The Purpose Factor. In fact, no matter how old, young, broke, rich, insecure, or secure you might be, there is something for everyone in this self-help guide.

Master Your Mindpower by Stéphane Schafeitel and Shalee Schafeitel

Your mind is much more powerful than you might realize today. Learn about the specialized mindpower principles and tactics that authors Stéphanie and Shalee have leveraged in helping their Mindpower Coaching™ Methodology and Mental Toughness Training™ clients achieve greatness.

Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time: So Is Cardio And There’s A Better Way To Have The Body You Want by Dr. John Jaquish

Are you trying your hardest to reach your fitness goals, but just can’t quite make it work? Dr. John Jaquish is here to help with the disconnect between you and your body. You’ve been lied to by the health and wellness industries, which is why it’s time to learn about the true exercise science behind tangible results.

Oops – To Feeling Good by Dr. Tina J. Arorash

Child psychologist Dr. Tina J. Arorash dives deep into a children’s tale that will help all readers explore their feelings and emotions. Following an energetic chocolate labradoodle named Boris that helps kids explore their thoughts, Dr. Arorash is helping families everywhere communicate and bond.

Stop Chasing Influencers: The True Path To Building Your Business and Living Your Dream by Kimanzi Constable

You can have anything you want in this life, no matter how hard it might seem. In fact, with this self-help guide, you can become the technology wizard and impactful influencer you’ve always wanted to be. If you can dream it, this book can make it happen for you.

The Last Law of Attraction Book You’ll Ever Need To Read by Andrew Kap

If you’re looking to kick off your 2021 with productivity and positivity, then this ‘law of attraction’ book is here to provide you with everything you need to attract the life you desire. Stop wondering why the law of attraction isn’t working for you. Instead, uncover your innate power to make your dreams a reality.

Scaredy Bat and the Missing Jellyfish (Scaredy Bat: A Vampire Detective Series) by Marina J. Bowman

This young adult and teen problem-solving novel will help all readers uncover their keen eye for observation and ability to solve puzzles. Following a 12-year-old named Ellie who uses her vampire powers to help her local town, Scaredy Bat hones in on what it means to be a hero: conquering our own fears to help the people we love.

Hitting Rock Middle: The Road Map From Empty Success To True Fulfillment by Sallie Holder

Author Sallie Holder provides readers with a blueprint guide on how to get out of the middle and finally liberate ourselves from our own mental barriers. Many times, the most successful people we know feel trapped in the life they’ve created for themselves. They, too, deserve happiness, which is why Hitting Rock Middle is ready to help everyone.

It’s no secret that starting a new business is a challenge – that’s why only 4% of operations survive in the end. If you want to be part of that 4%, then this book is ready to provide you with the business tips and tricks you need to overcome stress and fatigue along the way. Start your business with the right information.

Fear is Not the Boss of You: How To Get Out Of Your Head And Live The Life You Were Made For by Jennifer Allwood

We all live with fears every day – how we choose to face those fears determines the quality of life we are living. It’s time for you to conquer those fears and jump into action. Fear is Not the Boss of You will show readers everywhere how to commit themselves to success, change, and fearless notoriety.

Finding The Strength To Fight Back When Life Beats You Down Byline: Dr. Kimberly Regan

This empowering memoir following a woman who went from homelessness to Harvard graduate will show everyone no matter the hand you have been dealt, you can change and control your mindset for something more. Dr. Kimberly Regan has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from the purchase of the book to charities that work with abuse victims.

ENRICH: Create Wealth in Time, Money and Meaning by Todd Miller

Todd Miller, an entertainment CEO and early-retiree, had everything: companies, fame, and of course, money. Yet, he was as miserable as ever, struggling to secure his own personal happiness. The CEO performance requirement was eating him inside out. That is, until he realized that reclaiming his control and independence was the key to breaking the cycle.

The ‘biggest’ money gains are available to those who are willing to disrupt, take risks, and go above and beyond to establish oneself as a thought leader. It’s possible to take control and create big results, says best-selling author and business catalyst, Kelly Roach. First, you need to make the decision to see the change.

Get It Done: From Procrastination to Creative Genius in 15 Minutes a Day by Sam Bennett

Do you come up with clever ideas, goals, and dreams, but struggle to execute on them? Get It Done is here to help you focus and finally jump into your plans without the excuses. Sam Bennett, actor, comedian, and teacher, will help all readers explore their innate creative process while creating notable, tangible results along the way.

Introduction to Quantum Human Design by Karen Curry Parker

If you find yourself pondering life’s biggest questions, like who you are or what you’re meant to do, then it’s time to immerse yourself in Introduction to Quantum Human Design. This self-help book will help you explore your Human Chart, harness a positive mindset, and connect with the quantum universe. You are here on purpose.

Loving Your Business: Rethink Your Relationship With Your Company And Make It Work For You by Debbie King

Every business owner knows the same trap – feeling like your business can’t run without you. Author Debbie King wants every entrepreneur, CEO, and business mogul to know that’s not true. In fact, with the right mindset and ability to think beyond what you’ve created, your business can grow into an empire.