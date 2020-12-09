SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the U.S. PFAS Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was valued at over $65 million in 2020 and is expected to witness high growth rates over the next seven years.



The United States Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water and wastewater treatment equipment market is an emerging market. The market is competitive and is dominated by a few leading players holding significant market shares. The municipal segment represented most of the market in 2020 with an estimated market share of 70.0 percent by revenue. Granular activated carbon is the key technology currently being used in the market. Activated carbon is going to dominate this market in the near future. The demand for activated carbon will most likely be the largest in the next few years simply because that is the most widely used treatment media. “Activated carbon is well understood, fairly easy to come by, and relatively inexpensive,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets.

The market growth depends on several factors especially legislation. Verify Markets has considered two different scenarios for market forecasts. Scenario 1: Only certain states will adopt limits for PFAS. Scenario 2: Development of a national drinking water regulation by the EPA for PFAS by 2023. In Scenario 2, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 10.0 percent between 2021 and 2027. In Scenario 1, the market is expected to witness a slower growth rate.

At this stage, there are no MCLs enforced by the EPA for PFAS chemicals. The EPA has set a non-enforceable health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for the sum of PFOA and PFOS. The current pace of federal action has led to individual states facing PFAS contamination crises to take regulatory actions individually. Some states have approved or initiated health guidelines or have established inter-agency work groups to address the emerging issue of PFAS in their state.

State-by-state regulations for PFAS in drinking water, public outrage, the prevalence of PFAS contamination in drinking water, and the EPA’s PFAS action plan are key market drivers. The key challenges in this market include: PFAS are challenging to treat, one-size-fits-all isn’t the solution for PFAS, and budget constraints within municipalities. The acquisition of funding has always been a challenge in municipal sectors. Funding available for upgrading equipment all depends on where money has been earmarked, which changes from year to year based on certain types of grants that states and municipalities receive, as well as environmental regulations.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall U.S. PFAS Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. The report also captures market information on market dynamics like growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecasts, technology trends, distribution trends, market share by revenue, and key end user trends. They base year for the study is 2020 and the forecasts are until 2027. Some of the key companies in this market include Calgon Carbon Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Pall Corporation, Carbon Activated Corp., US Ecology, Inc., and others.

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1 210.595.9687.