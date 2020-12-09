CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced the planned retirement of Peter F. Minan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with an expected effective date of April 1, 2021.



Mr. Minan joined Harsco in 2014 after spending nearly 30 years with KPMG in a series of audit and regional and national operational leadership roles. Mr. Minan will continue to serve as CFO through the end of the first quarter and will be actively involved in the transition to his successor.

Harsco has initiated a comprehensive search process with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Mr. Minan’s successor. The Company also expects to consider internal candidates for the position.

“With his expertise and leadership, Pete has been an invaluable partner to me and the Executive Leadership Team,” said Nick Grasberger, Harsco Chairman and CEO. “Pete has upgraded our Finance and IT organizations, successfully executed a series of refinancing transactions and led our efforts to maximize our cash flow and liquidity. He was also instrumental in the formulation of our M&A strategy and subsequent transactions, all of which positioned the Company for continued growth and value creation. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and our 13,000 employees, we thank Pete for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. We are pleased to be able to benefit from his ongoing leadership as we conduct our CFO search and execute a seamless transition next year."

“Looking back on my career at Harsco, I am immensely proud of what we accomplished as a Company and especially the evolution of our Finance and IT functions into world-class organizations,” said Mr. Minan. “When I joined Harsco, we were quite a different business, and it has been a great pleasure to participate in this great company’s successful journey as it transforms into a leading environmental solutions provider. I look forward to spending more time with my wife and our expanding family as we begin the next chapter of our lives. As importantly, I will enjoy watching Harsco’s continued growth in the years ahead.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

