OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA announced the continuation of its restructuring efforts which will impact approximately 180 jobs across the country, including layoffs of operational and technology staff.



A detailed review of historical air traffic, the current environment and longer term traffic forecasts informed these changes. Altogether, NAV CANADA has eliminated around 900 jobs, or 17.5 per cent of its workforce since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAV CANADA continues an open and transparent dialogue with its unions and remains committed to meeting our obligations under the collective agreements. Today’s decisions are only made after careful consideration of our core mandates of safety and service and will not have any operational impact on the safe delivery of air navigation services across Canada.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, NAV CANADA has taken unprecedented measures to drive our operating expenses down. Our phased approach has included, elimination of executive positions, management salary and bonus program reductions, changes to part of the pension plan applicable to management, ending terms of temporary employees, agreements with unions to suspend programs, early retirement and departure incentives, and an across the board reduction of all non-essential, non-critical activities.

The restructuring of some of our organizational business units, the adjustments of our workforce, and the proposed changes to our level of service since the beginning of the pandemic, are critical steps to align operations and services with air traffic and strengthen the sustainability of NAV CANADA.

“While the decision to make these changes was very difficult, the restructuring is critical as NAV CANADA continues to safely and responsibly streamline its operations to adapt to today’s realities. In navigating the most challenging period of the Company’s history, we must rethink how we deliver air navigation services across the country to ensure the continued strength and resilience of our national air navigation system,” said Neil Wilson, President and CEO.

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

