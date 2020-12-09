PERHAM, Minn., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig announced today a strategic move forward, joining a partner network of several telecommunications providers within the central and western United States formed to streamline last-mile connectivity. With the regional network at their disposal, partners like Arvig have the ability to provide quality voice and data services to enterprise and carrier customers across a multi-state region at costs below those charged by the big wholesale companies.



The coalition’s other members include Blackfoot, FatBeam OPTK and Range. The partnership enables providers to quickly turn up connections across multiple states via a reliable, high-capacity, low-latency fiber backbone. This unique customer-centric approach along with a stringent service level agreement (SLA) are key differentiators for partners.

“This new partnership will help Arvig attract new carrier customers as well as extend Arvig’s fiber reach to serve more multi-location enterprise customers across a broader geography,” said David Schornack, director of business development at Arvig. “In addition, it will enable Arvig to build upon recent investments in its fiber network by expanding from Minneapolis to Omaha to Chicago, bringing high-speed, reliable connectivity to a greater number of communities and businesses.”

Likewise, the partnership will enable coalition partners to service their customers via Arvig’s 10,000 route miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. “Having Arvig become a member of the partner network is a strategic addition to the eastern side of our regional footprint,” said Todd Twete, director of carrier services at Blackfoot Communications and a partner network founder. “Arvig’s network helps fill a key component for the demand we see for unique and diverse transport routes to the Midwest.”

About Arvig

Arvig is a Minnesota employee-owned and operated wired Telecommunications Company that provides high-speed cutting-edge telecommunications products and services. Arvig is located in Perham, Minnesota; it is committed to connecting its customers to the world with cutting-edge information technology. Founded in 1950 as a small family-owned telephone company, it has grown to the 39th largest independently owned and operated telecommunications provider. According to Minneapolis Star Tribune, Arvig is ranked as one best place to work in Minnesota.

Arvig provides a wide range of information technology products and services, as well as a variety of advanced business technology and productivity solutions. Throughout its service footprint, Arvig contributes to a variety of causes through donations, programs, sponsorships, and volunteerism to ensure its communities remain vibrant and dynamic places to live and work. Visit

