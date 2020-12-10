Rueil Malmaison, 10 December 2020

VINCI signed the contract to build the Sambangalou dam in Senegal

A project to generate renewable energy, improve irrigation and supply drinking water

A €388 million contract

1,000 people recruited locally

The consortium* led by VINCI Construction signed a contract with the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (which involves The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal) to build the Sambangalou dam located in the south-east of Senegal, close to the Guinean border. The €388 million contract follows on from an initial phase conducting studies and preparatory work, which took place over a period of 18 months.

The 91 m high dam will have a capacity of 128 MW, generating renewable energy, improving irrigation of farm land and supplying drinking water for surrounding districts. The work will begin in the first half of 2021 and is scheduled to last 48 months. At its peak, the project will employ 1,000 people recruited and trained locally.

Moreover, once the project has been delivered, the drinking water treatment station set up for the project will be remain in operation. The worksite buildings will be donated to schools. Furthermore, engineers from the consortium will be involved in classes at the Kédougou technical high school.

The electricity generated by the dam will be injected into the grid of the four countries of the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation, where VINCI Energies is installing several hundred kilometres of high voltage lines.

The new contract is testament to the Group’s expertise in hydroelectric infrastructure and renewable energies to boost sustainable regional development.

*The consortium is composed of VINCI Construction Grands Projets, lead company, and VINCI Construction Terrassement, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction (75% of the consortium), and their partner Andritz, an Austrian turbine manufacturer, which (25% of the consortium).

