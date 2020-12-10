Pune, India, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adult diapers market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of incontinence worldwide. The Global Forum on Incontinence states that in 2018, more than 424 million people all over the world were suffering from incontinence. Besides, females are mostly affected by incontinence as compared to males. As per the report, the adult diapers market size is projected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 11.55 billion in 2018. Europe held USD 3.79 billion in terms of adult diapers market revenue in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising focus on elderly care, normalization of social issues associated with incontinence, and upsurging number of educational programs for consumers.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Kimberly-Clark announced the launch of Poise UltraThin Active Collection, a range of pads and liners with wings for more stability for women.

November 2017: Essity introduced New ConfioAir Breathable Technology that will be used in the manufacturing of all the company’s briefs, underpants, and other incontinence products.

July 2019: Suominen Corporation launched FIBRELLA Combo, offering excellent fluid management and topsheet softness.

March 2017: Hartmann Group announced the acquisition of Procter & Gamble’s Lindor in Spain and Portugal. Lindor is a well-known brand of adult incontinence products.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/adult-diapers-market-102077





Launch of Technologically Advanced Products to Fuel Growth

Prominent organizations are launching new products equipped with several features, namely, skin-friendly components, odor control, and high absorbency levels. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for incontinence undergarments. Apart from that, they are persistently investing huge sums in researching about the requirements of the patients so that they would be able to introduce innovative products catering to their needs.

Also, reputed manufacturers are utilizing various unique technologies, such as smart diapers and sensors, to prevent discomfort and accidental overflows. All these factors are set to propel the adult diapers market growth in the coming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/adult-diapers-market-102077





Strong Government Support to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Europe held USD 3.79 billion in terms of adult diapers market revenue in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising focus on elderly care, normalization of social issues associated with incontinence, and upsurging number of educational programs for consumers.

North America, on the other hand, would experience significant growth on account of robust government support, increasing utilization of disposable incontinence absorbent products, and surging usage of e-commerce platforms. In Asia Pacific, India and China would showcase high growth owing to the ever-increasing population.

Additionally, the rising number of childbirths and potential users of adult diapers are anticipated to augment growth. Lastly, the market would expand in the Middle East and Africa because of the high demand for hygiene products and an increasing preference for home care services.





Quick Buy - Adult Diapers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102077





List of Key Players in the Adult Diapers Market:

PAUL HARTMANN AG

TZMO SA

Essity

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Ontex

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Domtar Corporation

Other key market players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/adult-diapers-market-102077





Global Adult Diapers Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Underwear & Briefs

• Pads & Guards

• Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

By Gender

• Male

• Female

By Distribution Channel

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Stores

• Online Channels

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/adult-diapers-market-102077





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Coronary Guidewires Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

mHealth Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

mHealth Apps Market Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Surgical Tables Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Sports Medicine Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



