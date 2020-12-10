Pune, India, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of rising demand for meat and meat products. Fortune Business Insights in its new report. In 2017, the global market for veterinary therapeutics was valued at USD 35,005.2 Million and is projected to reach a value of USD 54,968.3 Million by 2025. Furthermore, the report predicts the global market to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the global veterinary therapeutics market. The region market was valued at USD 11,124.6 Million in the year 2017.

The increasing adoption of veterinary products in this region is likely to create ample growth opportunities for the veterinary therapeutics market until 2025. Besides North America, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show considerable growth in response to growing demand for of vaccines and drugs in the region. Rising livestock population in countries such as China and India will drive the veterinary therapeutics and medicine in Asia Pacific.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138





Key Industry Developments:

In May 2019, the U.S. FDA granted regulatory approval to Bimeda, Inc. for the product offering of OxyMed LA treatment of pneumonia and shipping fever complex in cattle and the treatment of bacterial enteritis

In May 2019, the U.S. FDA granted regulatory approval to Bimeda, Inc., for the product offering of EnroMed 100 for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in bovine and swine respiratory disease (SRD) in swine

In May 2019, Pharmgate Inc. received the regulatory approval from the U.S. FDA for the control of swine dysentery, for the product offering of Denagard and Deracin

In January 2019, Phibro Animal Health Corp. announced that its product offering of V-Max (virginiamycin) medicated feed additive obtained the regulatory approval from the Veterinary Drugs Directorate (VDD) within Health Canada for usage in beef cattle





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138





Increasing Access to Treatment for Companion Animals to Propel the Market

“The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the veterinary therapeutics area will create ample opportunities for the market’s growth,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This has further resulted in the discovery of novel treatment and surgical capabilities for companion animals, which will positively impact the market’s growth,” he added. Also, the rising population across the world, combined with rising demand for food, will act as a chief growth driver of the global veterinary therapeutics market.

In addition to this, the rising demand for veterinary therapeutics treatment is an outcome of the growing preference among consumers for livestock, dairy products, and meat products. This is further encouraging companies to introduce novel veterinary therapeutics. Pet ownership is increasing in developing and developed countries, paving way for the entry of veterinary therapeutics and pharmacology.





Quick Buy - Veterinary Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100138





Strict Government Rules May Restrict the Market

Certain factors may hamper the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market. The chief factor likely to restrict the market’s growth is implementation of stringent government regulations. In addition to this, minimum returns on research and development activities associated with veterinary therapeutic drug monitoring may impede the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market:

Zoetis

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Elanco

Merial

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Virbac

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138





Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Drugs

• Vaccines

• Medicated Feed Additives

By Animal Type

• Companion

• Livestock

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Distribution Channels

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, and Intracerebroventricular (ICV)/ Intrathecal), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy Type (Estrogen and Combinations Replacement Therapy, Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy), By Indication (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, and Growth Hormone Deficiency), By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heart Valves Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, and Others), and Repair), By Valve Type (Tissue Valve and Mechanical Valve), By Procedure (Surgical and Transcatheter), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital PCR Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Aca-demic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cancer Biomarkers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), By Biomarker Type (PSA, HER-2, EGFR, KRAS, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



