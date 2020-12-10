The financial calendar for SP Group in 2021 is:

26 March                             Announcement of financial statements for 2020
27 April                               Annual General Meeting
03 May                                Dividends for 2020 at the disposal of shareholders
26 May                                Interim Report – First three months 2021
26 August                            Interim Report – First half year 2021                                             
11 November                       Interim Report – First nine months 2021

