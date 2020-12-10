The financial calendar for SP Group in 2021 is:
26 March Announcement of financial statements for 2020
27 April Annual General Meeting
03 May Dividends for 2020 at the disposal of shareholders
26 May Interim Report – First three months 2021
26 August Interim Report – First half year 2021
11 November Interim Report – First nine months 2021
Attachment
SP Group A/S
Søndersø, DENMARK
Meddelelse nr. 52 - Financial Calendar - 10 12 20FILE URL | Copy the link below
SP Group A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: