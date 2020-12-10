Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insider's Guide to the State DOT Market for AEC Firms 2018-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Insider's Guide to the State DOT Market for AEC Firms is the indispensable resource for getting your share of the billions of dollars available in the U.S. highway and bridge market for engineers, environmental consultants, landscape architects, architects, and planners.



Get the most up-to-date data as well as a state-by-state analysis of the market with each state department of transportation. This 400-plus page report is based on DOT budget and project statistics, DOT documents, government data, plus scores of in-depth interviews with DOT decision-makers.



The state DOT market, in reality, is composed of 51 separate markets (including the District of Columbia), each with its own unique policies, procedures, and outlooks. The Insider's Guide to the State DOT Market for AEC Firms provides you with hundreds of pages containing profiles of each state department of transportation. Each state DOT profile provides you with contract awards data, requirements for doing business, upcoming project information, forecasts, and more.



This is the sixth edition of the definitive report on the state DOT market, featured in publications such as Civil Engineering, CE News, and Engineering News-Record. You couldn't reproduce this research for 50 times the cost of the report.



Save time and money on "do-it-yourself" or custom research and join the hundreds of AEC firms that have used this report to gain an increasing share of the state DOT market. Don't be left behind.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Defining the State DOT Market



Chapter 2: Highway & Bridge Infrastructure Needs



Chapter 3: Trends in the State DOT Market



Chapter 4: Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act)



Chapter 5: Working with State DOTs



Chapter 6: State DOT Profiles



Chapter 7: Succeeding in the State DOT Market



Chapter 8: State DOT Market Outlook



Appendix A: Additional Sources of Information



Appendix B: Toll Agencies



