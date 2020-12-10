STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the Nordic countries have mostly managed the COVID-19 crisis well, some companies in the region have been hit hard by changes in consumer behavior and supply chains, forcing them to accelerate their digital transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics found that even as the region’s economies largely remained open during the pandemic, enterprises had to turn quickly to digital business providers to help them improve business processes, customer experiences and management of supply and demand.

“Traditional organizations in the Nordics accelerated their digital transformations after the pandemic hit,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are helping them design cloud strategies and digital roadmaps that cover not just technology but also corporate culture.”

COVID-19 and the resulting constraints on doing business have pushed more companies to adopt AI and analytics for personalized customer experience services, mobile-based apps for employees working outside the office and sensors to better track and trace goods, among other capabilities, the report says. Service providers are helping enterprises implement end-to-end visibility and real-time control of supply and demand through automation, IoT and other technologies. The use of blockchain is also gradually increasing in the Nordics, especially in the logistics sector, with support from governments and consortia, the report adds.

Enterprises’ digital transformations are going beyond the adoption of specific technologies to solve problems, however. Working closely with providers, companies are also breaking down their monolithic software architectures and implementing cloud-native microservices. This has led to faster application development and deployment, including the use of low-code/no-code platforms, ISG says.

Service providers have been adept at shifting their workforces in the region to remote work and forming partnerships to bring together complementary expertise, the report says. At the same time, they have taken the initiative to create COVID-19-specific offerings for sectors particularly affected by the crisis.

As in other regions, a growing number of engagements between providers and clients are founded on outcome-based pricing rather than traditional contracts. This type of partnership is expected to become even more common as more enterprises adopt digital business capabilities and processes.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across five quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Product Life Cycle Services, Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services and Blockchain Services.

The report names Accenture, HCL and IBM as leaders in all five quadrants and Atos and Wipro as leaders in four quadrants. TCS, Tech Mahindra and TietoEVRY are named as leaders in three quadrants and Capgemini, Infosys and LTI in two quadrants each. BCG, Birlasoft, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, EY, McKinsey and PwC are named as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Capgemini, Kearney, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were named as “Rising Stars”—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.