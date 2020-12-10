Paris, December 10, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has been commended for its actions to tackle global warming by global non-profit organization CDP, one of the funding members of the Science Based Targets initiative, which drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Atos has achieved a place on CDP's prestigious ‘A List’ for climate change for the 7th time, based on the Group’s climate reporting in 2020. Atos is among the top 5% of 5,800+ companies scored worldwide, representing half of the global market capitalization.

Atos was recognized for its actions to mitigate climate risk and to accelerate the transition towards a decarbonized economy, focused on reducing the carbon footprint of its business activities and embarking its ecosystem of clients, partners and suppliers on this journey.

“The 5th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, taking place this week, reminds us of the urgency of taking action to avoid global warming beyond the 1.5°C target. Atos committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 and we are on track,” said Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos. “CDP’s recognition and our rank in the ‘A-list’ reflect our impactful actions to reduce our environmental footprint and engage our ecosystem in a virtuous circle of decarbonization,” he added.

As leader in secure and decarbonized digital, Atos strengthened its environmental strategy in 2020 by committing to decrease by half its global carbon emissions (scopes 1,2 and 3 in totality) in the next 10 years and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 , a date which is 15 years ahead of the ambitious aim of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change to limit the global warming of the planet to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels (net-zero by 2050). Some of Atos’ significant achievements include:

Decreasing its operational carbon intensity (tons CO2 / M€ ER 1

) down to 21 tCO2 / M€ ER (2019) and therefore achieving the first milestone of the SBTi 2 C ten years in advance; Reaching carbon neutrality for the emissions under its control since 2018;

Reducing the energy consumption of our datacenters by 27% since 2015;

Achieving the ISO 14001 certification in 89% of our main sites (offices and data centers);

Introducing in 2020 an internal carbon pricing (80 € / tons CO2) to drive business decisions towards decarbonization;

Introducing binding contractual Decarbonization Level Agreements (DLAs) for its customers;

Leading the European supercomputing market by developing the most power efficient product line of supercomputers in the world, BullSequana X. Moreover, Atos built the #1 energy-efficient machine in the Top 100 largest supercomputers in the world, owned by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany;

in the Top 100 largest supercomputers in the world, owned by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany; Engaging its suppliers and partners through ambitious decarbonization progress plans to halve its Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2030 (2019 base line);

Reinforcing its decarbonization expertise through EcoAct acquisition and specialized startups (Tier One, Greenspector, Plan A) in its Scaler program.

Atos was amongst the signatories of the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge, launched in mid-2015 in the run-up to the Paris Climate Change Conference. Atos has, among other rankings, topped the DJSI index in its industry since 2018 and was awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis in 2020.

***

CDP Methodology

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores



About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

