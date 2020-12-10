We expand our partner network with AI Business Solutions

Capelle aan den IJssel, Netherlands - 10th December2020: GeoJunxion is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with NavInfo Europe to offer AI solutions to our customers.

NavInfo Europe, the European branch of NavInfo China, located in Eindhoven, The Netherlands has extensive experience in developing robust AI solutions using Machine Learning and Computer Vision. AI Business Solutions is a new offering from NavInfo to provide customers with AI consultancy services in addition to providing NavInfo AI Solutions. NavInfo offers AI solutions for Smart City Planning, Smart Maintenance, and other areas. NavInfo AI Solutions help customers make the most informed decisions utilizing visual data and AI capabilities. To this end, we offer planning, implementation and support of AI solutions to prepare customers for the future.

With more than 25 years of mapping experience, GeoJunxion is the crossroad where location-aware content connects with customized, intelligent information. These innovations are designed to enhance the applications of our customers with smart insights. It is in our DNA to deliver the best solutions and services to our customers globally.

The benefits of this strategic alliance include:

Offering one-stop shop solutions to our joint customers. Fully integrated location intelligence solutions combine NavInfo’s domain expertise of AI with Geojunxion’s intelligent content and location services.

Providing the knowledge of more than 30 AI experts from NavInfo Europe and the services and expertise of GeoJunxion.

Offering AI consultancy services to all customers of GeoJunxion by NavInfo Europe.

“Creating essential partnerships is in the DNA of GeoJunxion,” says Thierry Jaccoud, CEO at GeoJunxion. “NavInfo Europe has great expertise in Machine Learning and Computer Vision, and we believe that this alliance can accomplish great things. We are very excited to offer the AI Business Solutions of NavInfo Europe to our customers in the Benelux and DACH region. Our strategic alliance enables us to provide our customers with truly innovative services and solutions across the Government, Transport & Logistics and GIS industry segments.”

“Together with GeoJunxion, we assess the needs of our customers. Then, we evaluate how AI can help them to innovate or significantly increase their efficiency. For innovation and differentiation, NavInfo’s AI can enable new services and content, and significantly increase efficiency by improving the level of automation of existing processes and services. GeoJunxion and NavInfo will offer a solution proposal to our customers," says Tim McGrath, Vice President, Global Development at NavInfo. "Then, NavInfo implements the customized AI solution which can be fully integrated into GeoJunxion´s associated services.”





About GeoJunxion



GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

About NavInfo Europe B.V.

NavInfo Europe conducts cutting-edge research on Artificial Intelligence and advanced AI engineering. Over the past 5 year, we have accumulated great domain knowledge in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Cybersecurity, and other fields that apply to AI. This knowledge is being applied to automated mapping, data processing and other domains.





Press Relations contact GeoJunxion:

Caroline Bombart

Tel +31 (0)10 885 1200

Caroline.bombart@geojunxion.com



