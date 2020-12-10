Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lab automation market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The growth of the market is attributed to increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, stringent regulation in healthcare. Moreover, the growing proteomics market, rising environmental safety concerns, and high demand in emerging nations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.



However, slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories owing to the budget constraint are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



"The software, by product type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025."



The software segment is categorized as LIMS, ELN, LES, and SDMS.LIMS is the fast-growing software during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the ability of the systems to increase workflow efficiencies by removing manual data entry and transcription errors. Thus, improving work processes, productivity, traceability, sample turnaround time, data security and accountability, ease of access to data, and regulatory compliance.



"The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, by end user, is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025."



The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing pressure on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to rapidly develop drugs has driven demand for automating laboratory processes in this end-user segment. Moreover, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotech and pharma research is also driving the growth of this industry



"North America: The largest and the third fastest-growing region in the lab automation market."



North America is expected to dominate the global lab automation market between 2020 and 2025. Increasing diagnostic testing in the region due to the higher penetration of healthcare facilities and growing health awareness. With an increasingly aging population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there has been a significant rise in the demand for diagnostics and therapeutics.



The lab automation market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the lab automation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US),Tecan Group (Switzerland),PerkinElmer Inc. (US) and Danaher Corporation (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased R&D Investments in Pharmaceutical Industries

Growing Demand for Process Automation for Food Safety

Standardization of Workflows

Stringent Regulatory Control in the Healthcare Industry

Restraints

Slow Adoption of Automation Among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

Long Gestation Period for Workflow Implementation

Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

Growth of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Integration of Ai and Analytical Tools in Laboratory Workflows

Challenges

Limited Feasibility with Technology Integration in Analytical Labs

Key Trends

Growing Adoption of High-Throughput Solutions

Industry-Academia Collaborations

Ecosystem Coverage



Impact of COVID-19 on the Lab Automation Market

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux

BMG Labtech

Danaher Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group

Eppendorf Ag

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Formulatrix

Gilson Inc.

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

Peak Analysis & Automation

Perkinelmer

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maxbpe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900