The global atrial fibrillation treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) refers to a cardiac condition with irregular and rapid heart rate that increases the risks of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. In this condition, the upper (atrial) chambers beat irregularly and out of coordination with the lower (ventricle) chambers of the heart, thereby causing heart palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue. It can also lead to the development of blood clots that may disrupt the blood flow to other organs. The main types of AFib include paroxysmal, persistent, long-term persistent, and permanent AFib that can be treated with medications and other interventions to adjust the heart's electrical impulses.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Such disorders are highly prevalent among the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). This, along with the steadily increasing geriatric population across the globe, is providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures is also creating a positive impact on the demand for miniaturized surgical devices, implant surgeries and remote nursing.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of catheter ablation devices to remove damaged heart tissues and innovative mapping and recording systems, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Disorder Type:

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Permanent Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Medical Procedures

Surgical Procedures

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Non-Surgical Procedures

Electric Cardioversion

Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Medication

Anticoagulants

Anti-Arrhythmics

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiofocus Inc., Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health), Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers (Cerner Corporation), Stereotaxis Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global atrial fibrillation treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disorder type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global atrial fibrillation market treatment and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

