Various factors such as increasing investments in enhancing network infrastructure, growing demand from oil and gas operators to scale the production of mature oilfields, and rising technological advancements for communication across oilfields are expected to drive the adoption of the oilfield communications market.



Businesses providing oilfield communications solutions and services are expected to witness a significant decline in their growth for a short span of time. The oil and gas industry is also facing a crisis due to an oil price war. The pandemic might result in inefficient companies facing liquidity crisis situations, healthier companies diversifying their businesses and changing their business models, and companies facing the shortage of skilled workforce when the market rebounds due to layoffs during the lockdown.



The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing need for oil and gas companies to save time and money during exploration, drilling, and production operations.



The microwave communication network segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market by communication network has been segmented into VSAT communication network, TETRA network, cellular communication network, fiber optic-based communication network, and microwave communication network. The microwave communication network segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its ability to operate without any fiber-optic infrastructure and the relative ease of setting up a wireless network.



The midstream application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market is segmented on the basis of application into upstream, midstream, and downstream. As onshore sites need periodic inspections to obtain early detection of events that might cause pipeline failure or create hazardous conditions, it is important to protect those pipelines from leaks and corrosion to protect the environment as well as keep the public safe from the occurrence of any hazardous condition. This leads to the adoption of oilfield communications solutions for onshore field sites.



Among field site, the offshore segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market is segmented on the basis of field site into onshore and offshore. With the global lockdown and work-from-home practice picking up as need of the hour, companies are moving to the cloud-based infrastructure for managing and monitoring customer data and analyzing the supply chain process. There will be continuous growth in the demand for offshore infrastructure services and spending on specialized software, communications equipment, and telecom services.



Among regions, Middle East and Africa (MEA) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



MEA has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of oil refineries and numerous exploration activities across the region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Technological Advancements for Communication Across Oilfields

Increasing Investment in Enhancing Network Infrastructure

Growing Demand from Oil and Gas Operators to Scale the Production of Mature Oilfields and Reservoirs

Restraints

Concern Over the Declining Price of Crude Oil

Cybersecurity Risks

Opportunities

5G to be a Critical Enabler in the Digitalization for Oilfield Communications

Offshore Oil Production and Ultra-Deep-Water Drilling Discoveries

Challenges

Lack of Real-Time Visibility into Complex Oil and Gas Operations

Massive Skill Shortage due to the Shrinking Pool of Qualified Technical Personnel

Oil Price Instability, Reduced Oil Demand and Supply Chain Disruptions due to COVID-19

Oilfield Communications: Ecosystem



Case Study Analysis

India's Oil Companies Selected Hughes' Solution to Automate Retail Networking

Petroleum Development Oman Deployed Siemens' Network Design and Integrated Solution

Gas Operator Selected Honeywell to Implement Well and Field Exception-Based Surveillance

Tasnee Adopted GE Digital Asset Performance Management Solution

Petroleum Development Oman Selected Redline Communication for Advanced Drilling and Production

Ypf Deployed Ptc Kepware Server to Optimize Communication and Data Connectivity

Oilfield Communications Market: COVID-19 Impact



Technology Analysis

5G and Oilfield Communications

Artificial Intelligence and Oilfield Communications

Machine Learning and Oilfield Communications

Internet of Things and Oilfield Communications

Industry 4.0 and Oilfield Communications

Big Data Analytics and Oilfield Communications

Pricing Analysis

