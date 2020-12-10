Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) refers to a progressive and irreversible fibrosing interstitial pneumonia that directly impacts the functioning of the lungs. It is characterized by the formation of scar tissue within the lungs that starts at the edges and progresses toward the center, thus causing difficulties in breathing and insufficient delivery of oxygen to the body parts.



It is diagnosed through chest imaging studies, lung biopsies, pulmonary function tests and antibody tests. Two of the most commonly used antifibrotic therapy includes nintedanib and pirfenidone-based drugs, which improves lung functioning and minimizes the risks of acute respiratory deterioration. They are often coupled with oxygen therapy and palliative care to provide comfort and improve the recovery of the patient.



The increasing prevalence of fibrotic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle patterns and increasing consumption of nicotine products, such as cigarettes, is providing a thrust to the market growth.



Moreover, smoking tobacco and cigarettes is considered as one of the most common causes for the development of IPF. In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses regarding the effective management strategies of IPF is also favoring the growth of the market.



Additionally, the advent of novel medicines and advancements in the IPF diagnostic and treatment methods, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



This, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, represents some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 MAPK Inhibitors

6.2 Tyrosine Inhibitors

6.3 Autotaxin Inhibitors



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Long-term Care Facilities

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

AdAlta Pty Ltd.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Fibrogen Inc.

Galapagos NV

Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Medicinova Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Vectura Group Plc

