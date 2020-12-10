New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995338/?utm_source=GNW



The global DTP vaccines market is expected to decline from $4.19 billion in 2019 to $3.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.02%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $4.80 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The DTP vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines used for the treatment of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough). The different types of vaccines available for these diseases include DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis) vaccine, DT (diphtheria and tetanus) vaccine, Tdap (combined tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) vaccine and Td (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccine. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing DTP vaccines by the sales of these products.



North America was the largest region in the DTP vaccine market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In May 2020, Merck acquired Thermis, a company focused on vaccines and immuno-modulation therapies for infectious diseases, for an undisclosed amount. Thermis is involved in the discovery, development and production of vaccines with a sophisticated and versatile technology platform. Merck is expected to leverage the vaccine technology enhanced by Thermis and the company will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Merck after completion of this deal.



The DTP vaccines market covered in this report is segmented by product type into DTaP; TD; Tdap. It is also segmented by disease into diphtheria; pertussis; tetanus and by end-user into hospitals; clinics; vaccination centers.



The inadequate access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to limit the growth of the DTP vaccines global market. In 2018, according to the World Health Organization’s global estimates, around 19.4 million infants did not had access to DTP vaccines and around 60% of these children live in under-developed and developing countries. Countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Samoa, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, and Ukraine have less than 50% coverage of DTP vaccination. Lack of access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to hamper the market growth.



Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.



Governments across the world are encouraging the R&D of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of the diseases. Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough for all Indian children. The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.









