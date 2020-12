Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tequila Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tequila market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Tequila is a distilled alcoholic beverage produced from the Agave Tequilana plant. It is fermented with additional sweeteners, such as glucose and fructose, and artificial additives for flavorings. The alcohol content, flavor and color of tequila generally vary depending on the duration of the aging process. Its moderate consumption aids in digestion, increasing probiotic levels, enhancing the absorption of calcium and magnesium, and supporting the growth of healthful microbes in the intestines. It is widely utilized as a base ingredient in cocktails and is popular among young individuals across the globe.



A significant rise in the popularity of cocktail culture both in and out of the house represents one of the key factors impelling the global tequila market growth. Moreover, due to changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants are gaining traction around the world. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing variants produced with natural ingredients, such as lemon, coconut tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango and pear to expand their product portfolio. They are also offering canned tequila cocktails, which are convenient and cost-effective, to increase their overall sales. However, on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of several countries have implemented complete lockdowns and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Although the on-premises sales of tequila have decreased, there is a rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages through e-commerce channels in some countries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tequila market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tequila market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product type, purity, price range and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Blanco

Joven

Mixto Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

Breakup by Purity:

100% Tequila

60% Tequila

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

Ultra-Premium Tequila

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

On-Trade

Restaurants and Bars

Liquor Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ambhar Tequila, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd), Brown-Forman, Diageo Plc, Dos Lunas, El Agave Artesanal, El Grado Tequila, Jose Cuervo and Tequila Arette.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tequila market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tequila market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the purity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tequila market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

