Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Implants Sterile Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Implants Sterile Packaging estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Blisters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$439.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clamshells segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $525.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Medical Implants Sterile Packaging market in the U. S. is estimated at US$525.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$444.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Pouches & Bags Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Pouches & Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$219 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$319.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$289.2 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bemis Co., Inc.

Janco Inc.

MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG

Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Sealed Air Corporation

Steripack Contract Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Blisters (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Clamshells (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Pouches & Bags (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Tubes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Vials (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Paper (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Foil (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cardiovascular Implants (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Dental Implants (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Extremity Braces & Support (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Reconstructive Joint Implants (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Spinal Implants (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aujq2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900