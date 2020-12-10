SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 DECEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201210102257_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 342 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(5): Volume: 282 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(6): Volume: 185 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(7): Volume: 184 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(8): Volume: 159 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(9): Volume: 263 Unit price: 13.58 EUR

(10): Volume: 687 Unit price: 13.595 EUR

(11): Volume: 628 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(12): Volume: 372 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(13): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(14): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(15): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(16): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(17): Volume: 264 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(18): Volume: 346 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(19): Volume: 203 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(20): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(21): Volume: 316 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(22): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(23): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(24): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(25): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(26): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(27): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(28): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(29): Volume: 563 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(30): Volume: 523 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(31): Volume: 378 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(32): Volume: 145 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(33): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.51 EUR

(34): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.51 EUR

(35): Volume: 353 Unit price: 13.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 248 Unit price: 13.48 EUR

(37): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.46 EUR

(38): Volume: 257 Unit price: 13.46 EUR

(39): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.46 EUR

(40): Volume: 267 Unit price: 13.46 EUR

(41): Volume: 4,963 Unit price: 13.47 EUR

(42): Volume: 157 Unit price: 13.47 EUR

(43): Volume: 628 Unit price: 13.47 EUR

(44): Volume: 138 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(45): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(46): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(47): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(48): Volume: 816 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(49): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(50): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(51): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(52): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(53): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(54): Volume: 244 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(55): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(56): Volume: 2,845 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(57): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(58): Volume: 2,999 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(59): Volume: 264 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(60): Volume: 6,055 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(61): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR

(62): Volume: 500 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(63): Volume: 116 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(64): Volume: 55 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(65): Volume: 95 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(66): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(67): Volume: 236 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(68): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.36 EUR

(69): Volume: 93 Unit price: 13.36 EUR

(70): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(71): Volume: 210 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(72): Volume: 13 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(73): Volume: 240 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(74): Volume: 550 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

(75): Volume: 160 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(75): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.4568 EUR

