Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminum foil packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Aluminum foil is a recyclable, malleable and non-toxic rolled sheet, which is widely available in varying thickness depending on its application. It provides protection against light, moisture, grease, microorganisms, bacteria, oxygen and other gases. It is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of aseptic packaging that enables the storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. Moreover, containers and trays made using aluminum foil are used in the packaging of pet food, as well as takeaway and ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks. It also finds applications in the packaging of different dosage forms of medications, including capsules, creams, lotions, liquid and powders.
The escalating demand for food and beverage (F&B) products through online food delivery platforms is increasing the utilization of aluminum foil containers, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, aluminum foil is combined with flexible films to form a barrier layer and create lightweight, flexible packages. These packages are used in the packaging of powdered-milk, pet food, tuna, coffee, soups and a number of other food products. It is also utilized in the packing of cosmetic products for protecting them from contamination during transportation and shipping.
Furthermore, aluminum foil coated with water-based latex and greaseproof paper is employed in the packaging of dairy products, such as butter, cheese and margarine. Composite containers made using aluminum foil are also gaining traction to preserve chilled beverages. Moreover, the rising demand for pharmaceutical products due to the increasing prevalence of diseases, along with the imposition of plastic ban in several countries, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, due to the growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through packaging surfaces, manufacturers are utilizing aseptic packaging to maintain the sterility of products, which is expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aluminum foil packaging market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aluminum foil packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, packaging type, foil type, thickness, end use industry and application.
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Breakup by Foil Type:
Breakup by Thickness:
Breakup by End Use Industry
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Aliberico Slu, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, Coppice Alupack Ltd. (Euro Packaging UK Ltd.), JW Aluminum, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries), Raviraj Foils Limited and Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
