Please find attached an updated investor presentation for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA to be used in general investor meetings.
Contact persons:
CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Bank Norwegian AS
OSLO, NORWAY
Bank Norwegian - Investor presentation December 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below