From the left: Mr. Ebrahim Honar, Head of Sales, North-East Africa & Turkey, FLSmidth (quote), Mr. Gilbert Noel Claude Natta, Group CEO, Bursa Cimento, Mrs. Hidayet Nalan Tüzel, Board Member, Bursa Cimento, Mr. Hubert Suinat, Head of Account Management, FLSmidth, Mr. Osman Nemli, General Manager, Bursa Cimento (quote), Mr. Ozan Guzenge, Sales Manager, Turkey, FLSmidth and Mr. Ruhi Bilge, Assistant General Manager-Technology, Bursa Cimento

Alternative fuel is the focal point of an engineering and procurement order, booked last year, from Turkish cement producer, Bursa Çimento. With a fully integrated clinker line from FLSmidth – ranging from crusher to the clinker cooler – Bursa Çimento is expecting to harvest significant sustainability and productivity gains.





Situated in north-western Turkey, work at Bursa’s local site is under way with production from the new line set to start at the end of 2022. The order includes, among other equipment, FLSmidth’s HOTDISC Combustion Device, which will help increase the substitution rate to 86%, the highest in Turkey.

“The modernisation of our Bursa site is a strategic investment, providing us with a more competitive cost base. But just as important is the entire upgrade which focuses on reducing emissions and power consumption. In this way, we are proactively mitigating future possible environmental regulation,” explains Osman Nemli, General Manager at Bursa Çimento. “Process knowledge and superior equipment has been key to achieving the targets of this modernisation and FLSmidth has been a trusted partner in that process,” Nemli adds.

“We are very excited to bring yet another HOTDISC to Turkey – the third overall,” says Ebrahim Honar, FLSmidth’s Head of Sales in North-Eastern Africa & Turkey. “The complete Bursa project clearly illustrates a global trend in sustainability upgrades where comprehensive process knowledge and perfect product integration are essential,“ Honar concludes.

Apart from the FLSmidth HOTDISC, the project includes MissionZero flagship products such as the OKTM Raw Mill, a ROTAX-2 kiln, Pfister feeders and all new air pollution process filters.





