UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Managers’ Transactions) 10 December 2020 at 12:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (FitzGerald)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 8 December 2020 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: FitzGerald, Emma
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-08
Venue: BATF
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 169 Unit price: 29.00 EUR
(2): Volume: 143 Unit price: 29.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-08
Venue: SICS
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 29.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-08
Venue: CCEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,680 Unit price: 29.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,680 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.
