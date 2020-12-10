Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay & Cause with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sepsis was killing over 30 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. And now the COVID-19 Pandemic has increased the sepsis death toll. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life-saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID-19 infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics

1.1.1 Sepsis the medical emergency

1.1.2 Sepsis Diagnosis and Comorbidity

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.3.4 Microbiology

1.3.5 Other Infectious Disease

1.3.6 Syndromic PoC

1.3.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics

1.3.8 Biomarkers Other

1.3.9 Limitations

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

2. Sepsis - Current Science

2.1 What is Sepsis?

2.1.1 Organ Damage

2.1.2 Neonatal sepsis

2.1.3 Prognosis

2.2 Diagnosis

2.2.1 Infection Identification

2.2.2 Biomarkers

2.2.3 Differential diagnosis

2.2.4 The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs

2.3 Causes of Sepsis

2.3.1 Sepsis Progression

2.3.2 The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations

2.4 Prevalence

2.4.1 Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Lab

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence

4.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance

4.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis

4.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

4.1.5 The Aging World

4.1.6 COVID Market Impact

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

4.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma

4.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

4.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

4.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

4.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

4.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

4.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

4.3.6 The Next Five Years

5. Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test

Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application

Inflammatix Moving Into COVID Test Market and Developing New Sepsis Dx

Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test

Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test

Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test for Coronavirus Patient Triage

DNAe Developing POC Sequencing Platform for Coronavirus, Sepsis

NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of sepsis

Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster

Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate to Advance Sepsis Diagnosis

Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity

Sepsis diagnostics: HHS to advance development of Cytovale rapid test

Mologic Developing Sepsis Test Using Multimarker

Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology

Sepsis found to fit into 4 subtypes

GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel

Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership

New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster

Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals

Luminex to Pay $75M for MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Research Portfolio

Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered

sphingotec raises ?20 million

SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding

Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis

GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge

BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis

sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform

Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology

Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis

Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic

6. Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Cube Dx

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Qiagen Gmbh

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7. Sepsis Diagnostic Markets

7.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Global Market by Diagnostic Type - Overview

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Diagnostic Type

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type

8.1.3 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base Year

8.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Final Year

8.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Share by Year

8.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology

8.2.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Microbiology - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic Microbiology Growth

8.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Syndromic PoC Panel

8.3.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Syndromic PoC Panel - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic Syndromic PoC Panel Growth

8.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Infectious Disease

8.4.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Other ID - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Infectious Disease Growth

8.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Molecular Diagnostic

8.5.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Biomarker MDx - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx Growth

8.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

8.6.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Biomarker Other - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other Growth

9. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause

9.1 Global Market by Cause - Overview

9.1.1 Table - Global Market by Cause

9.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Cause

9.1.3 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base Year

9.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Final Year

9.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Cause - Share by Year

9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal

9.2.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic GastroIntestinal - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic GastroIntestinal Growth

9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19

9.3.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Respiratory COVID-19- by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic Respiratory COVID-19

9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other

9.4.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Respiratory Other - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other Growth

9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Newborn

9.5.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Newborn - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Newborn Growth

9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

9.6.1 Table Sepsis Diagnostic Other Cause - by Country

9.6.2 Chart - Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause Growth

