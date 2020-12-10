DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 1994, Ferns N Petals is a major gifting portal in India. In Dubai and all across the UAE, the brand is a renowned name for the past 5 years. Keeping in mind the crucial times of the pandemic, the company has launched an exclusive Christmas gifts collection on their website. Christmas is a festival which is celebrated all around the world with great splendour. This year, the pandemic has affected the celebration style of all festivals. Ferns N Petals brought some respite by launching its Christmas collection. Now, you can avail online delivery for Christmas gifts in Dubai and all around the UAE.



With its Christmas collection, the company has made the process of sending gifts to family and friends an easy and safe task. Customers can choose from personalised gifts to delectable cakes that will make for a remarkable gift. The online gifting portal offers exceptional delivery services, and customers can send gifts to any corner of the country by sitting at their home and being safe amidst the pandemic.

Talking about the launch, Mr Rajesh Kumar, Business Head- Ferns N Petals UAE, said, “We have launched exclusive gifts for Christmas & the holiday season. The new launch includes a wide range of gift baskets, plants, seasonal flowers, ornaments, personalised and home decor items. We understand that Christmas is going to be slightly different this year due to the current pandemic situation. To help our customers, we launched a wide range of decoration product lines for offices and homes, which will allow them not to miss the experience of witnessing the amusement park decorations on Christmas eve. We have a huge range of edible items which include personalised cakes, plum cake, ginger house, chocolates, log cakes and more. In addition to this, we have a wonderful poinsettia plant & Christmas tree range which is perfect for gifting as well as decorating your homes.”

He further added, "Ferns N Petals is aiming to operate with full capacity at all the branches which will make it easier for the customers to order last-minute gifts. Customers can avail same-day delivery and midnight delivery of Christmas gifts in Dubai and UAE through our efficient delivery system."

For more information please visit: https://www.fnp.ae/

Media contact

Saurabh Singh

+971- 56 4041502

Email: saurabh.singh@fnp.com

Manager - Digital Marketing

Ferns N Petals UAE

