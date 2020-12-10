Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lightweighting Forces Manufacturers To Face the Most Significant Changes in Material Mix. Thermally Conductive Plastics to Reach $315.3 Million



The global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics is expected to slump by -11.3% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$315.3 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The market in the year 2020 is expected to face a setback as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on various end-use markets, including the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial sectors.



However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic given the material's unique characteristics such as thermal conductivity. The high formability of thermally conductive plastics makes them the ideal material for products with low error tolerance such as parts in electronics and computers. The high customization and precise output of products makes thermally conductive plastics ideal for such applications.



For instance, metal products require further processing and finishing for the product to meet production requirements while products made from thermally conductive plastics require minor processing or no processing at all, making them cost competitive as well as ideal for products with strict delivery schedules. Thermally conductive Plastics are 50-100 times thermally conductive than standard thermoplastics & only 1/5th the cost of cast aluminium. Also, thermoplastics offer greater design freedom as compared to aluminium.



Automobiles, aircraft & ships are today manufactured with a cold-eyed focus on weight reduction & fuel efficiency. In automotive manufacturing, thermally conductive plastics are used among other applications in lighting systems, HEV/EV components, HVAC & fluid handling systems where high temperatures are present. While the current pandemic induced economic crisis will inflict revenue loss & pain in the year 2020, stricter CO2 emission standards will spur growth in the post COVID-19 period.



Thermally conductive plastics will continue to gain traction in segments hitherto dominated by conventional metals such as aluminum. The low weight, low cost and high customization capabilities are enabling thermally conductive plastics to replace conventional materials in many applications. Electric cars require efficient heat dissipation systems to manage the heat generated by the battery packs. In addition to the weight factor, using metals for heat dissipation also runs the risk of electrical short circuits and shocks. As a result, thermally conductive plastics with their low conductivity are emerging as preferred materials for such applications. In the electronics industry, smaller form-factors, miniaturization which require precise molding and the quest for making products lightweight are driving demand for thermally conductive plastics. In addition, technological advancements are enabling reductions in the use of expensive fillers such as boron nitride and are even encouraging substitution with low cost materials such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6.



Electrical & electronics, automotive, and lighting industries are major end-user markets. LED lights are among the largest applications for thermally conductive plastics. Automotive applications are also a major revenue source given the material's lightweight characteristics. Polyamide represents the largest type of thermally conductive plastics. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) represents another major type of thermally conductive plastics. In addition, PBT is also forecast to witness healthy growth in future.



Polytherimide and polycarbonate are also among major types of thermally conductive plastics and are expected to witness significant growth owing to applications in growing markets such as automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Polyamides (PAs) are an important class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics with a variety of applications. The outstanding properties of PA include good electrical characteristics, high rigidity and exceptional intrinsic flame retardancy.



Nylons find major application in the automotive industry, including for wire and cable jacketing, brake and power steering reservoirs, valve and engine covers, cooling fans, turbo air ducts, and gears for windshield wipers and speedometers .



