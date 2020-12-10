Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility As A Service Market Size, Share, Trends By Service Type, Application, Business Model, Vehicle Type, Regions Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is forecast to reach the valuation of USD 280.77 billion in 2027 from USD 52.56 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027.
The market growth is primarily driven by the convergence and growth of the transportation and telecom industries. Rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, improved 4G/5G infrastructure penetration of smartphones, an overall increase in the demand for mobility services, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions are some of the other key factors supporting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market growth.
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a type of service that offers a joint digital channel that allows users to plan, book, and pay for multiple types of mobility services. The increasing focus on the adoption of a user-centric approach for mobility services as an integrated system is boosting the proliferation of the MaaS model.
Statistics suggest that 55% of the global population is living in urban areas currently, and estimates suggest nearly 68% of the population will be living in urban areas by 2050. The rapid pace of urbanization is already leading to traffic congestion. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model may come across as a better option for managing traffic congestion through efficient use of the existing public and private transport infrastructure. The dire need for efficient solutions to move traffic in a faster, less expensive, and convenient manner in smart cities is poised to drive the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market growth through 2027.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Macro Indicators
3.1.1. Global adoption of smartphones
3.1.2. Contribution of telecom sector to advanced technologies and high network connectivity
3.1.3. Increasing demand for travelling options which could reduce traffic at peak hours
Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Growth of transport and telecom sectors, since mobility services are the integration of transportation and telecom industries
4.4.1.2. Increase in use of smartphones with 3G and 4G compatibility and high network connectivity
4.4.1.3. Growth of cashless payments and online transactions using smartphones
4.4.1.4. Less expensive than other travelling options, such as personal vehicles
4.4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1. High initial investment
4.4.2.2. Lack of technological expertise available
4.5. Key opportunities prioritized
Chapter 5. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by service type (Insights & Trends)
5.1. Service type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027
5.2. Self-driving car service
5.3. Ride-hailing
5.4. Car sharing
5.5. Bi-cycle sharing
5.6. Bus sharing
Chapter 6. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by application, (Insights & Trends)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027
6.2. Android
6.3. iOS
6.4. Others
Chapter 7. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by Business model,(Insights & Trends)
7.1. Business model Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027
7.2. B2B
7.3. B2C
7.4. P2P rentals
Chapter 8. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by Vehicle types, (Insights & Trends)
8.1. Vehicle types Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027
8.2. Passenger cars
8.3. Buses
8.4. Bikes
Chapter 9. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4. Market positioning
10.5. Strategy Benchmarking
10.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5whxg7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: