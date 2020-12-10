Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility As A Service Market Size, Share, Trends By Service Type, Application, Business Model, Vehicle Type, Regions Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is forecast to reach the valuation of USD 280.77 billion in 2027 from USD 52.56 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027.



The market growth is primarily driven by the convergence and growth of the transportation and telecom industries. Rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, improved 4G/5G infrastructure penetration of smartphones, an overall increase in the demand for mobility services, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions are some of the other key factors supporting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market growth.



Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a type of service that offers a joint digital channel that allows users to plan, book, and pay for multiple types of mobility services. The increasing focus on the adoption of a user-centric approach for mobility services as an integrated system is boosting the proliferation of the MaaS model.



Statistics suggest that 55% of the global population is living in urban areas currently, and estimates suggest nearly 68% of the population will be living in urban areas by 2050. The rapid pace of urbanization is already leading to traffic congestion. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model may come across as a better option for managing traffic congestion through efficient use of the existing public and private transport infrastructure. The dire need for efficient solutions to move traffic in a faster, less expensive, and convenient manner in smart cities is poised to drive the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market growth through 2027.



Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of service, the ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness the fastest growth rate of 26.6% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickup services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 25.2% through 2027 on account of the growing product consumption and competition among vendors in the market. For instance, Uber and Ola provide customers with an array of options for traveling, ranging from sharing to rentals and from mini & microcars to Sedans and SUVs.

The self-drive car service segment is estimated to register a notable growth rate of 32.8% over the projected timeframe.

Based on application, the android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market share, delivering a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period on account of massive adoption of android smartphones, owing to their variety of functions and lower prices.

In the regional landscape, the APAC region is estimated to register a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period on account of the extensive proliferation of mobile phones across the region. China leads the regional industry market share, dominated by DidiChuxing.

Europe is estimated to be a major regional ground for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, contributing to a revenue of USD 130.2 billion by 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the presence of leading vendors in the region, including Yandex, Gett, Blablacar, MyTaxi, and Uber.

Key players operating in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market Whim App, SkedGo Pty Ltd., UbiGo AB, Moovel Group GmBH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Ola, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Shuttl, Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Qixxit, Beeline Singapore, and Smile Mobility.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global adoption of smartphones

3.1.2. Contribution of telecom sector to advanced technologies and high network connectivity

3.1.3. Increasing demand for travelling options which could reduce traffic at peak hours



Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growth of transport and telecom sectors, since mobility services are the integration of transportation and telecom industries

4.4.1.2. Increase in use of smartphones with 3G and 4G compatibility and high network connectivity

4.4.1.3. Growth of cashless payments and online transactions using smartphones

4.4.1.4. Less expensive than other travelling options, such as personal vehicles

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High initial investment

4.4.2.2. Lack of technological expertise available

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



Chapter 5. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by service type (Insights & Trends)

5.1. Service type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Self-driving car service

5.3. Ride-hailing

5.4. Car sharing

5.5. Bi-cycle sharing

5.6. Bus sharing



Chapter 6. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by application, (Insights & Trends)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Android

6.3. iOS

6.4. Others



Chapter 7. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by Business model,(Insights & Trends)

7.1. Business model Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

7.2. B2B

7.3. B2C

7.4. P2P rentals



Chapter 8. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by Vehicle types, (Insights & Trends)

8.1. Vehicle types Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

8.2. Passenger cars

8.3. Buses

8.4. Bikes



Chapter 9. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Whim App

UbiGo AB

SkedGo Pty Ltd.

Moovel Group GmBH

Lyft Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Ola

Shuttl

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Smile Mobility

Qixxit

Beeline Singapore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5whxg7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900