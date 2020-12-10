New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brushes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828803/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the industrial brushes market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emerging markets spurring automotive sales, increasing applications of industrial brushes in construction, and growing demand for industrial brushes in the food industry. In addition, emerging markets spurring automotive sales are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial brushes market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial brushes market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Construction and utility

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for customized industrial brushes as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial brushes market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion in the commercial aircraft sector and a rise in EV sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial brushes market report covers the following areas:

• Industrial brushes market sizing

• Industrial brushes market forecast

• Industrial brushes market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828803/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001