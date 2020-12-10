New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Protection Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828754/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on surge protection devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of electronics in residential sector, growing healthcare industry and rapid industrialization in APAC. In addition, increasing use of electronics in residential sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surge protection devices market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The surge protection devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardwired

• Line cord

• Wall plug

• Power control center



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing reliance on renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the surge protection devices market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from non-BRICS countries and expanding railway industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our surge protection devices market covers the following areas:

• Surge protection devices market sizing

• Surge protection devices market forecast

• Surge protection devices market industry analysis





