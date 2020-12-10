Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminum composite panels market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global aluminum composite panels market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



An aluminum composite panel (ACP) refers to a lightweight external cladding material used for creating contemporary facades on buildings, ceilings and signage boards. It is manufactured using two thin coil-coated aluminum sheets that are bonded to a non-aluminum core.



In comparison to the traditionally used cladding materials, such as tiles, wood and unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), ACP offers enhanced ease of installation, resistance to chemicals, moisture, corrosion and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Apart from this, they can be digitally printed, are highly flexible and versatile, require low-maintenance and available in a wide variety of colors and textures.



Significant growth in the advertising industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. ACPs are commonly used for outdoor advertising in public spaces and in-transit vehicles for displaying clear, attractive and insightful ads.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for durable and lightweight materials for both commercial and residential constructions is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are also extensively utilized in the insulation of high-rise buildings and reinforcing ceilings of tunnels.



In line with this, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF)-coated ACPs are used to protect the exposed portion of the building from extreme climatic conditions, which, in turn, aids in retaining the color and gloss for a longer duration. Moreover, increasing utilization of ACPs in automobiles for enhanced aesthetics is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The panels are used for decorative padding and as noise dampers as they are compression-resistant and offer high acoustic insulation.



Other factors, including increasing construction of green buildings across various regions, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aluminum composite panels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum composite panels market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the base coating type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the panel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aluminum composite panels market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Base Coating Type

6.1 PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

6.2 Polyester

6.3 Laminating Coating

6.4 Oxide Film

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Panel Type

7.1 Fire-Resistant

7.2 Antibacterial

7.3 Antistatic



8 Market Breakup by Composition

8.1 Surface Coating

8.2 Metal Skin

8.3 Core Material

8.4 Rear Skin



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Construction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Advertising Boards

9.4 Railways

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



3A Composites (Schweiter Technologies)

Alubond U.S.A. (Mulk Holdings Group)

Alumax Industrial Co. Ltd.

Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p70c4z



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900