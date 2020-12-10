New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796787/?utm_source=GNW
84 MW during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on fuel cells market for industrial and military applications provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, rising application of fuel cell products and growing demand from military application. In addition, growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes
The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Industrial
• Military
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• Americas
• EMEA
This study identifies the increase in R&D investment and activities as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next few years. Also, rise in distributed power generation and increasing interest on CHP will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fuel cells market for industrial and military applications covers the following areas:
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications sizing
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications forecast
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796787/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: