The Green Cement Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.42 Billion in 2019 to USD 43.59 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The market is primarily driven by the growing construction activities in emerging economies, increased use of alternative fuels from renewable & waste materials, and increased efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
The green cement market is highly fragmented, with different players participating in production and distribution. Green cement is an environment-friendly replacement for Portland cement.
Green cement is in its initial stages as several companies are still conducting research and development activities to improve the properties and capabilities of the product. Due to strict environmental regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions, and subsidies for the production of green materials, market demand is expected to rise further in the forecast period.
As Limestone Calcinated Clay Cement (LC3) and Ferrocrete technologies will improve the efficacy of green cement, the green cement market is expected to witness rapid technological developments over the forecast period.
As fuels derived from waste materials, such as foundry sand, animal meals, used oil, filter cakes, solid recovered fuels, sewage sludge, and fly ashes are increasing, demand for green cement is also rising. The chief factor that boosts market growth is the need to reduce carbon emissions and the use of clean and green fuel. The green cement market is also supported by global governments, who are promoting sustainable construction and green architecture, certified as Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).
Further key findings from the report suggest
The major players in the market are Calera Corp. (U.S.), China National Building Material Co., Anhui Conch Cement Company (China), Ltd. (China), Italcementi (Italy), CeraTech (India), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kiran Global Chems Limited (India), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement (Germany), and others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Green Cement Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Green Cement Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Prevalence of rigorous environment regulations
4.2.2.2. Increased construction activities in emerging economies
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High price of the product
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Green Cement Market By Type Insights & Trends
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Fly Ash Market
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
5.2.3. Class F
5.2.4. Class C
5.3. Recycled Aggregate Market
5.4. Slag Market
5.5. Others
Chapter 6. Green Cement Market By End User Insights & Trends
6.1. Type of Procedures dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.2. New Constructions Activities
6.3. Repair & Maintenance Activities
Chapter 7. Green Cement Market By Application Insights & Trends
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.2. Residential
7.3. Commercial
7.4. Industrial
Chapter 8. Green Cement Market Regional Outlook
8.1. Green Cement Market share by Region, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4. Market positioning
9.5. Strategy Benchmarking
9.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
