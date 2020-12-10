Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Cement Market Size, Share, Growth Type, Application and End-User - Global Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Green Cement Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.42 Billion in 2019 to USD 43.59 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



The market is primarily driven by the growing construction activities in emerging economies, increased use of alternative fuels from renewable & waste materials, and increased efforts to reduce carbon emissions.



The green cement market is highly fragmented, with different players participating in production and distribution. Green cement is an environment-friendly replacement for Portland cement.



Green cement is in its initial stages as several companies are still conducting research and development activities to improve the properties and capabilities of the product. Due to strict environmental regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions, and subsidies for the production of green materials, market demand is expected to rise further in the forecast period.



As Limestone Calcinated Clay Cement (LC3) and Ferrocrete technologies will improve the efficacy of green cement, the green cement market is expected to witness rapid technological developments over the forecast period.



As fuels derived from waste materials, such as foundry sand, animal meals, used oil, filter cakes, solid recovered fuels, sewage sludge, and fly ashes are increasing, demand for green cement is also rising. The chief factor that boosts market growth is the need to reduce carbon emissions and the use of clean and green fuel. The green cement market is also supported by global governments, who are promoting sustainable construction and green architecture, certified as Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).



The fly ash segment is expected to be the largest at USD 14.39 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The fly ash segment has grown as a result of expansion in the construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, legal problems related to dumping fly ash, fly ash promotion by governments of different countries, and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products.

The residential segment is expected to grow substantially to reach USD 20.49 Billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies like India and China is expected to drive segmental growth over the forecast period with a growing demand for environmentally safe buildings. Furthermore, demand for green roofs due to eco-friendly materials from different manufacturers is also anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to reach USD 15.69 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The market is highly concentrated in the region, which is home to a number of key players. Increased stringency of regulatory frameworks is anticipated to further enhance regional demand. However, due to the developed construction industry in the region, the penetration of the green cement market is low. The development of strict regulations prescribed by intergovernmental and regional agencies will address environmental degradation.

The major players in the market are Calera Corp. (U.S.), China National Building Material Co., Anhui Conch Cement Company (China), Ltd. (China), Italcementi (Italy), CeraTech (India), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kiran Global Chems Limited (India), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement (Germany), and others.



