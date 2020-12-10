New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vermouth Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796731/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of low-ABV cocktails and growing demand from millennials. In addition, emergence of low-ABV cocktails is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vermouth market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes



The vermouth market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sweet and blanc vermouth

• Dry vermouth



By Distribution Channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies growing demand for premium vermouth as one of the prime reasons driving the vermouth market growth during the next few years.



