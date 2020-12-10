Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bevacizumab is among the cusp of getting recognized as one of the most prominent drugs for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. Being an innovative approach of immunotherapy capable of neutralizing vascular endothelial growth factor, it got its fast-end approval as a first anti-angiogenic therapy by the regulatory bodies for the benefit of millions of cancer patients. The parent bio-pharmaceutical company of the drug is F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and in the year 2004, the drug got recognized as one of the promising immunotherapy drugs as a first-line therapy when combined with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy for the treatment of the patients suffering from metastatic colorectal cancer. Application wise, the drug has extended its wings for the treatment of colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer. Such huge segmentation of the global bevacizumab biosimilar drug tends to deliver the large percentage it is contributing to the global cancer biosimilar market.



The emergence of bevacizumab biosimilar drug for the cancer patients have burnt all the issues that were recorded in the past few years i.e. comparison of the biosimilar drugs with the reference drugs. The 20 years of experience of bevacizumab biosimilar drug in the market has achieved high comfort level and rise in overall cancer therapeutics market that was not imagined by the researchers and the patients. The drug market is witnessed to deliver high growing healthcare benefits as the opportunities related with the cancer treatment is apparently more when compared with the treatment expenses of other biological cancer treatments.



The global market of the drug has created a jinxed for the biosimilar market, thus making the researchers and the patients lean towards this mode of treatment as one of the most prominent types. In addition to this, the overall drug market in a very short period of time has come up with high valued and worthy outcome to the parent company and it is seeking towards more robust performance with novel trends in the upcoming years. The market in a very short period of time has been successful in establishing a primary goal for over-shadowing the expensive nature of the cancer treatment towards a novel approach that is cheap, affordable and as beneficial as the reference product.



The analysis of the bevacizumab biosimilar drug performance has landed high market expectations and a classification of the drug market that is 100% accurate in terms of mechanism of action, chemical properties and many more. The association of the market with strong and prominent research team of the parent company is all focused on making the drug as a solo treatment regimen with high quality in combination with other therapies so that all the current challenges could be over-come in short period of time. In addition, it is estimated that the biosimilar drug market of bevacizumab has been able to introduce a unique revolution in the entire biosimilar market, thus resulting in creating a landscape that is successful and central component to trillion dollars cancer therapeutics market.

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025 Report Highlights:

Bevacizumab Market Opportunity: > USD 12 Billion by 2025

Bevacizumab Biosimilar in Clinical Trials: > 25 Biosimilars

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Available in Market: >8 Biosimilars

Bevacizumab Market Spread: US & Europe Share > 60%

Bevacizumab Branded v/s Biosimilar Insight

Avastin & Bevacizumab Biosimilar Price, Sales & Dosage Insight

Bevacizumab Patent Insight by Indication & Year

Key Topics Covered:



1. Bevacizumab - Current Market Overview



2. Bevacizumab - Reimbursement Scenario



3. Bevacizumab - Commercial Availability

3.1 Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis - Branded v/s Biosimilar

3.1.1 Avastin

3.1.2 Mvasi

3.1.3 Zirabev

3.1.4 Aybintio

3.2 Avastin - Sales Analysis



4. Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market Analysis

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Opportunities & Forecast



5. Global Bevacizumab Biosimilar Ongoing Clinical Trials Outlook

5.1 Country

5.2 Indication

5.3 Patient Segment

5.4 Organization



6. Global Bevacizumab Biosimilar Clinical Insight By Phase

6.1 Unknown

6.2 Research

6.3 Preclinical

6.4 Clinical

6.5 Phase-I

6.6 Phase-II

6.7 Phase-II/III

6.8 Phase-III

6.9 Preregistration

6.10 Registered



7. Marketed Bevacizumab Branded & Biosimilar Drug Clinical Insight

7.1 Avastin

7.2 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - KRABEVA

7.3 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - BYVASDA

7.4 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Bevax

7.5 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - ZIRABEV

7.6 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Mvasi

7.7 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Bryxta

7.8 Bevacizumab Biosimilar Bevatas

7.9 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Cizumab

7.10 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Versavo

7.11 Bevacizumab Biosimilar - Lumiere



8. Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market - Future Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Amgen

9.2 AryoGen Pharmed

9.3 Biothera

9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

9.5 Centus Biotherapeutics

9.6 Henlius Biotech

9.7 Innovent Biologics

9.8 Mylan

9.9 mAbxience

9.10 Outlook Therapeutics

9.11 Pfizer

9.12 Prestige Biopharma

9.13 Roche

9.14 Samsung Bio

9.15 TOT Biopharm



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25mqdc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900