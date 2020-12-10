Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carotenoids market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Carotenoids refer to various organic pigments that are responsible for bright red, yellow and orange hues in fruits and vegetables. They are a class of phytonutrients that are essential for plant health and are a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants. Carotenoids can be synthetically produced as well as they are found in plants, algae, bacteria and fungi. Some of the other major natural sources of carotenoids include papaya, pineapple, pumpkin, apricot, carrot, orange and corn. Alpha and beta carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene are some of the commonly used carotenoids that are added as a colorant in food, cosmetics and animal feed products. In humans, they aid in treating cancer, improving vision and supporting physical growth and development.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and other age-related ophthalmic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of carotenoids in dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Owing to increasing health consciousness and rising geriatric population across the globe, there is a shift in the consumer preferences toward preventive healthcare products that can act as antioxidants and protect the body from chronic diseases, cellular damage and detrimental effects of aging.
Carotenoids are extensively utilized to improve animal nutrition and feed products to enhance their fertility and overall immunity. This, along with various technological advancements in extraction methods and the growing demand for natural coloring, is projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global carotenoids market to experience moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Source:
Breakup by Formulation:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Color House, Deinove SAS, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Dohler Group, Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., Kemin Industries, Lycored Limited, Naturex SA (Givaudan SA), Vidya Europe SAS, Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Carotenoids Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Beta-Carotene
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Astaxanthin
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lutein
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Lycopene
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Zeaxanthin
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Canthaxanthin
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Synthetic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Natural
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Formulation
8.1 Oil Suspension
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Powder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Emulsion
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Animal Feed
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dietary Supplements
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Food and Beverages
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cosmetics
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allied Biotech Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 BASF SE
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cyanotech Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 DDW The Color House
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Deinove SAS
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Divi's Laboratories Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Dohler Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Kemin Industries
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Lycored Limited
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Vidya Europe SAS
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww5loa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: