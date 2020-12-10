Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carotenoids market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Carotenoids refer to various organic pigments that are responsible for bright red, yellow and orange hues in fruits and vegetables. They are a class of phytonutrients that are essential for plant health and are a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants. Carotenoids can be synthetically produced as well as they are found in plants, algae, bacteria and fungi. Some of the other major natural sources of carotenoids include papaya, pineapple, pumpkin, apricot, carrot, orange and corn. Alpha and beta carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene are some of the commonly used carotenoids that are added as a colorant in food, cosmetics and animal feed products. In humans, they aid in treating cancer, improving vision and supporting physical growth and development.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other age-related ophthalmic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of carotenoids in dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Owing to increasing health consciousness and rising geriatric population across the globe, there is a shift in the consumer preferences toward preventive healthcare products that can act as antioxidants and protect the body from chronic diseases, cellular damage and detrimental effects of aging.



Carotenoids are extensively utilized to improve animal nutrition and feed products to enhance their fertility and overall immunity. This, along with various technological advancements in extraction methods and the growing demand for natural coloring, is projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global carotenoids market to experience moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

Beta-Carotene

Astaxanthin

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Formulation:

Oil Suspension

Powder

Emulsion

Others

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Color House, Deinove SAS, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Dohler Group, Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., Kemin Industries, Lycored Limited, Naturex SA (Givaudan SA), Vidya Europe SAS, Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carotenoids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carotenoids market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carotenoids market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Carotenoids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Beta-Carotene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Astaxanthin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lutein

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Lycopene

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Zeaxanthin

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Canthaxanthin

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Synthetic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Natural

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Oil Suspension

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Powder

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Emulsion

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Animal Feed

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Dietary Supplements

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food and Beverages

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cosmetics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allied Biotech Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cyanotech Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 DDW The Color House

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Deinove SAS

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Divi's Laboratories Limited

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Dohler Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Kemin Industries

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Lycored Limited

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Vidya Europe SAS

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



