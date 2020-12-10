New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prostate Biopsy Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793542/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the prostate biopsy market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidences of prostate cancer and the growing number of diagnostic centers. In addition, growing incidences of prostate cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The prostate biopsy market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The prostate biopsy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Prostate needle biopsy

• Prostate liquid biopsy



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the recurrent revenue from repeat biopsy tests as one of the prime reasons driving the prostate biopsy market growth during the next few years.



