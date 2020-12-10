Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Aging Devices Market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to a growing geriatric population. The rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is a fivefold increase since 1950. Anti-aging devices are beneficial in decreasing fine lines, wrinkles, and black spots, as well as protect skin from sunlight, enhance skin texture, and boost collagen. Older women are a major focus of the anti-aging industry, and in countries like Japan, the market for older women is growing at a fast pace.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/325

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Lumenis Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of the Legend Pro+™, an innovative and novel multi-application platform supported by four kinds of clinically-proven technologies.

Pulsed light devices function to fade fine facial lines and blemishes and lose unwanted hair. The pulsed light does not damage the epidermis skin and thus results in fewer side effects.

Lasers anti-aging devices are beneficial in getting rid of unwanted facial hairs, along with hairs on legs, back, chin, underarm, arm, and bikini line, among others. Lasers have the advantage of selectively targeting coarse, dark, coarse hairs without harming the skin in the vicinity.

Europe held the second-largest anti-aging devices market share in 2019, attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising self-consciousness in older people, and increased purchasing power parity.

Players in the market are engaging in strategic alliances to improve their market share. For instance, in October 2019, Shiseido acquired Drunk Elephant, a skincare brand worth USD 845.0 Million.

Key participants include Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/325

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Anti-Aging Devices Market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stand-Alone Devices Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radiofrequency Devices Laser Devices Combination Technologies Pulsed Light Devices Exfoliation Devices Ultrasound Devices Light Therapy Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Skin Rejuvenation Hair Removal Skin Tightening Body Contouring Cellulite Reduction



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-aging-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs