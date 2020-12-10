Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market is estimated to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. The rise in the level of awareness among patients regarding the benefits of mobile medical apps, growth in personalized medicine, and the rise in the need for point-of-care diagnosis & treatment are propelling the demand for the market.

The aim of the market is to empower patients with information, help in reducing cost increases access throughout the system, including clinics and hospitals. It also promotes decision-making outcomes and supply data for predictive modeling. The growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks are a major driver of the mobile medical apps market.

The surge in demand for smartphones for various healthcare applications, such as health management, health education, health information, data management, and relative workflow processes, will boost the market demand. Several mobile phone apps have been manufactured to monitor the health of the patient and offer relative data to physicians. The advent of modern age technology is propelling market growth as it saves time and provides various benefits in remote areas.

In February 2019, Fitbit acquired Twine Health. The acquisition was intended to help Fitbit extend into healthcare and lay the foundation to expand its offering to health plans, health systems, and self-insured employers, thereby unveiling new opportunities to enhance subscription-based revenue. The acquisition combined Fitbit's platform with driving lasting behavior change with Twine Health's clinical expertise.

Mobile medical apps are applicable to the emergency medicine segment. Consumers have installed medical apps on their smartphones to avoid any fatal situation and contact experts in critical scenarios.

Fee-Based subscription held a significant share, which allows customers to hop-on and hop-off a service whenever they want. It provides customers the flexibility to try new products and services and conveniently switch services.

The iPhone is one of the most popular platforms, and the increasing launch of medical apps that are compatible with iOS is driving the demand for the segment. The development of fee-based subscription apps is fostering the market demand.

The healthcare system is battling with an increased geriatric population globally. The recently developed medical apps are the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiology Critical Care Family Medicine Internal Medicine Emergency Medicine Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Free Subscription Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iPhone iPad Blackberry Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residents Physician



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



