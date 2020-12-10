Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market is estimated to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. The rise in the level of awareness among patients regarding the benefits of mobile medical apps, growth in personalized medicine, and the rise in the need for point-of-care diagnosis & treatment are propelling the demand for the market.
The aim of the market is to empower patients with information, help in reducing cost increases access throughout the system, including clinics and hospitals. It also promotes decision-making outcomes and supply data for predictive modeling. The growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks are a major driver of the mobile medical apps market.
The surge in demand for smartphones for various healthcare applications, such as health management, health education, health information, data management, and relative workflow processes, will boost the market demand. Several mobile phone apps have been manufactured to monitor the health of the patient and offer relative data to physicians. The advent of modern age technology is propelling market growth as it saves time and provides various benefits in remote areas.
Key Highlights From The Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:
