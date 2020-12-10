New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706451/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on blow molded plastic bottles market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for packaged beverages and the increase in demand for single-serve packaging solutions. In addition, the growing demand for packaged beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blow molded plastic bottles market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Household

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution as one of the prime reasons driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Blow molded plastic bottles market sizing

• Blow molded plastic bottles market forecast

• Blow molded plastic bottles market industry analysis





